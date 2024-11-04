In the global hyperscale data center market, the Americas dominate the market in terms of with a market share of around 48% followed by APAC, Europe and MEA.

In the Americas hyperscale data center market North America has the highest investment followed by Latin America. Europe was the third largest hyperscale data center market globally. In Europe, Western Europe dominated the Hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, followed by Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe.

In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia dominated the hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, and it was followed by South Africa, UAE, Israel, and other countries. The APAC was the second-largest hyperscale data center market in terms of investment across the globe. China was the largest hyperscale data center market in APAC with a market share of around 48%, followed by Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and other APAC countries.

KEY TRENDS

Rising Procurement of Artificial Intelligence



The AI industry is set to increase the size of hyperscale data centers significantly and propels the hyperscale data center market growth. Even though the current AI investments have not fully compensated for the growth in hyperscale data centers, the capacity of these data centers, especially for AI workloads, is expected to almost triple in the next six years.

Countries across regions are increasingly embracing AI owing to the growing prevalence of automation and intelligent operations. Various governments in all regions are introducing numerous Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategies. For instance, In October 2023, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Initiative decided to provide an open, inclusive, and equitable framework for the advancement, security, and oversight of emerging AI technologies and services.

The impact of AI on the economy is evident as major tech companies recognize the importance of leading in AI adoption. For instance, the rapid growth of ChatGPT illustrates how compelling AI can be. The widespread use of AI applications is expected to substantially increase data, requiring significant expansion of data infrastructure. AI adoption will impact the digital infrastructure sector similar to the public cloud services industry over the past decade. By 2040, over 80% of hyperscale capacity is projected to cater to AI applications. Businesses are developing AI strategies, with significant demand from hyperscale customers for additional capacity dedicated to AI. Additionally, digital infrastructure companies explore AI applications to optimize their operations, such as improving customer care through real-time troubleshooting and using AI-enabled analytics for network-based businesses.

Growing Procurement of the Big Data & IoT Solutions



This increased trend in IoT usage is expected to coincide with an increase in the prevalence of AI in the future. At present, most data centers or cloud regions are being developed due to an increase in the use of AI & ML and other technologies in various sectors.

With the increased use of new technologies, data centers need to evolve to handle the greater need for processing and storing data while considering how IoT and big data affect data centers in terms of performance, efficiency, and security.

Big data and IoT technologies have experienced significant uptake in recent years across the globe. The rapid development of data traffic is fueled by IoT, which seamlessly links the digital and physical realms through a network of sensors. Various industry sectors and government entities are embracing these technologies, with the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, and telecom sectors all over the globe making substantial investments in big data and IoT owing to the escalating trend of digitalization. For instance, In November 2023, through a $192 million state-sponsored effort, CFE Telecomunicaciones will collaborate with Starlink to deliver satellite internet and mobile phone services, breaking down obstacles to digital isolation in rural Mexico.

Sustainable & Innovative Data Center Technologies



Data centers are heavy consumers of energy, contributing significantly to emissions. Nevertheless, the impact of these emissions can be reduced by transitioning to sustainable energy sources such as green hydrogen and solar power.

Most of the data is currently being stored in data centers worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimation, data centers alone will consume approximately 8% of the total energy consumption by 2030.

Latin American countries are well-positioned to embrace renewable energy, especially solar power, because of their plentiful sunlight and ability to supply electricity for rural and off-grid cell sites. This can be achieved by installing centralized solar farms or solar panels on-site. For instance, 38% of the energy used by 55% of Claro's cell sites in Brazil comes from solar power.

Government support for green data centers across Europe is crucial in driving the region's hyperscale data center market toward a more sustainable future. European countries not only address environmental concerns but also set the stage for substantial growth in the hyperscale data center sector, as they implement stringent regulations and incentives to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy. This proactive approach ensures that the market can expand to meet the increasing demand for data storage while aligning with global sustainability goals. With the increasing interest in renewable energy sources, more investments in on-site power generation and PPAs are expected in all regions. This creates new chances, particularly for companies focused on renewable energy solutions. For instance, In September 2023, Solarvest Borneo Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Malaysian clean energy company Solarvest Holdings Berhad, established a partnership to introduce a hyperscale green data center testbed and training program in Malaysia.

Rising Demand for Cloud-based Services



All over the globe, many companies are embracing cloud-based services. This shift is largely being driven by a range of major cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Alibaba, Oracle, Tencent, IBM and others. These providers offer businesses the ability to store data, run software, and access computing power over the Internet, thereby eliminating the need for in-house data centers. For instance, In August 2023, Google Cloud established a new cloud region in Berlin, Germany. The Berlin-Brandenburg region, the company's second in Germany and 12th in Europe, caters to local cloud capacity needs for scalable workloads and disaster recovery. Germany's stringent data localization laws, including the GDPR and the German Federal Data Protection Act, necessitate local data storage and processing, prompting such substantial investments in local data center infrastructure.

Latin America is an emerging marketplace for cloud adoptions and investments, with considerable participation from major cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and others.

The European data center market is thriving due to the increased use of cloud services, driven by digital transformation, data security concerns, and the rise of edge computing. Investments in advanced infrastructure, along with a focus on sustainability and renewable energy, are key factors contributing to the dynamic expansion of data centers throughout the region and support the hyperscale data center market growth. The consistent growth in cloud adoption across sectors such as retail, healthcare, education, and government in APAC, fueled by factors such as the rollout of 5G and improved submarine cable connections, alongside a general shift toward cloud technology, has led to an increased demand for secure and easily transferable data. For Instance, In December 2023, Yotta Data Services unveiled an advanced GPU-based cloud on its Shakti Cloud platform, integrating Nvidia GPUs in AI and high-performance computing applications, with deployment beginning in January 2024 and scaling up to 32,768 GPUs by the end of 2025.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



Hyperscale data centers utilize a range of server types to address diverse operational needs. Blade servers are favored for their high power density and compact design, making them suitable for dense computing environments. Rack servers, known for their flexibility and ease of expansion, are frequently employed for various enterprise applications.

In the global hyperscale data center market, operators are increasingly sourcing ODM infrastructure, with major data center operators adopting ARM-based servers and processors.

The growing deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads will result in a rise in liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling in some regions.

Data centers in Latin America are progressively adopting advanced cooling techniques, including air and liquid-based systems. This trend features innovations like liquid immersion cooling and the implementation of cutting-edge air conditioning technology by Google in its latest data center in Uruguay.

There has been significant global growth in the establishment of Tier III and IV-certified data centers. Both private and public entities, including those in the BFSI, education, and government sectors, are securing Uptime Institute certifications for their data centers, whether in the design phase or fully developed. This reflects a strong commitment to reliability and operational excellence in data center infrastructure. District heating is common in Europe, where data center firms transfer heat generated from their operations to nearby offices, residences, swimming pools, and other facilities. The Nordic region is at the forefront of developing district heating systems with data centers, while Western Europe has also increased investments in this technology.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The major hyperscale operators in the global hyperscale data center market include AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Digital Realty, Chindata Group, GDS, Iron Mountain, AirTrunk, and others.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Inventec

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Nexsan (StorCentric)

Oracle

Pure Storage

Pivot3

Quanta Cloud Technology(QCT)

Seagate Technology

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

Western Digital Wiwynn

Support Infrastructure Providers



3M

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Kohler Energy

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane

TrippLite (Eaton)

Vertiv

Yanmar ZincFive

Construction Contractors & Subcontractors



AECOM

Bouygues Construction

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

M+W Group

Mercury

Arup

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

CAP INGELEC

Corgan

Dar

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

NTT Facilities

RED Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sterling and Wilson

STO Building Group

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction Company Winthrop Technologies

Data Center Investors



Apple

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT DATA

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

VNET GrouP

Africa Data Centres

Nxtra by Airtel

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned Data Centers

atNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chindata Group

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite

DataBank

Data4 Group

EdgeConneX

Etisalat

Flexential

GDS Services

Global Switch

Green Mountain AS - Data centres

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

iXAfrica Data Centres

IXcellerate

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo Group

Orange Business

Paratus Namibia

QTS Data Centers

Raxio Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centres

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

SUNeVision

Telecom Egypt

T5 Data Centers

Turkcell

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure.

AdaniConneX

KEVLINX

Novva Data Centers

Data First

Khazna Data Centers

Mobily

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) center3

NEW ENTRANTS



Ada Infrastructure

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

DHAmericas

Edged

Layer 9 Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

NE Edge Rowan Digital Infrastructure

