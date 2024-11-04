Türkiye's boxer Havvanur Kethuda wins gold medal at Youth World Championship

(MENAFN) Türkiye's Havvanur Kethuda has achieved remarkable success by winning a gold medal at the Youth World Championship held in Budva, Montenegro. Competing in the 81+ kg final, Kethuda showcased her talent by defeating Uzbekistan's Shakhobiddinova Sobirakhon. This victory adds to Türkiye's accolades in boxing and highlights the nation's growing prominence in the sport. The championship spanned 12 days, starting on October 23, and Kethuda's performance stood out as a significant achievement for her and the Turkish boxing community.



In addition to Kethuda's gold, several other Turkish made impressive contributions during the championship. Alperen Yilmaz earned a bronze medal in the men's 71 kg category, showcasing his skills and determination. This collective performance underscores the strength and competitiveness of Turkish boxing at the youth level.



The women's category also saw notable achievements, with Pinar Benek and Oncagul Yilmaz each securing silver medals in the 57 kg and 70 kg categories, respectively. Their accomplishments further illustrate the depth of talent within Türkiye's boxing program and the potential for future success on international stages.



Moreover, Dilara Sak and Sudenur Aslan added to Türkiye's medal tally by winning bronze medals in the 75 kg and 81 kg categories, respectively. The overall performance of the Turkish team at the Youth World Championship reflects a promising future for the nation's athletes, as they continue to demonstrate their mettle and strive for excellence in the sport of boxing.

