Tehran hosts 24th International industry exhibition of Iran

(MENAFN) The 24th International Industry of Iran (TIIE 2024) commenced on Sunday at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds, as reported by IRNA. This prominent event has attracted over 380 domestic and international companies from various countries, including Sweden, France, Germany, Turkey, China, and South Korea. The four-day exhibition serves as a platform for these companies to present their latest products and technological advancements.



Throughout the exhibition, numerous delegations from diverse European and Asian nations are anticipated to participate, engaging in negotiations and discussions with Iranian companies while exploring the exhibits. This interaction aims to foster international collaboration and expand business opportunities between Iran and other countries.



In addition to the exhibition, three conferences are scheduled to take place, featuring participation from officials, industrialists, university professors, and researchers. These conferences will focus on topics related to the industrial sector and will include various educational workshops designed to enhance knowledge and skills relevant to industry professionals.



The exhibition showcases a comprehensive range of areas, including industrial and workshop equipment, production lines for both large and small industries, production line tools, advanced industries, industrial automation, as well as technical, engineering, and consulting services. It also emphasizes industrial investment and sales, along with after-sales services, highlighting the diverse capabilities and opportunities within Iran's industrial sector.

