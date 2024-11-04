(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Turkish daily Hurriyet, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov expressed optimism about the potential collaboration between Russia and Turkey on the construction of the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant, planned for Turkey’s Black Sea coast. Lavrov emphasized that if Russia is awarded the contract, both nations would benefit significantly from the partnership.



He pointed to the successful cooperation on the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant as a precedent, noting that a similar agreement could yield positive results for both parties involved. "If it is possible to agree on the parameters of Russia’s participation, it will be a win for both sides," Lavrov stated, underscoring the mutual advantages of such a collaboration while acknowledging that the final decision rests with Turkish authorities.



Lavrov further highlighted Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions, indicating that the Russian economy is expected to grow by 3.9% this year, with an impressively low unemployment rate of 2.4% among the world’s largest economies. He criticized U.S. efforts to limit Turkey and other nations' ability to engage in joint projects with Russia, suggesting that the future of practical cooperation hinges on the capacity of experts to negotiate mutually acceptable solutions in the near term.



The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction, is being built by a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation. Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar mentioned that the plant's first reactor is anticipated to launch in 2025, following delays caused by issues in sourcing equipment from the German technology firm Siemens.



As discussions continue about the Sinop project, the implications of Russian involvement in Turkey’s nuclear energy sector could shape the future of energy cooperation between the two countries, particularly amid geopolitical tensions and evolving energy needs in the region.

