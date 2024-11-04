Tucker Carlson conducts live interview with Donald Trump

(MENAFN) In a significant event leading up to the U.S. presidential election, conservative journalist Tucker Carlson is conducting a live interview with Donald Trump, the candidate, just days before Americans head to the polls. The interview takes place in Glendale, Arizona, where is participating in a charity event designed to raise funds for of hurricanes Milton and Helene.



As the election date approaches on November 5, voters face a crucial decision between Trump and his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. This election cycle has garnered attention for being one of the most contentious and controversial in recent history, with both candidates engaged in heated exchanges, leveling accusations against one another about their governance and the state of the country.



Key issues dominating the political discourse include the economy, immigration policies, and international conflicts, particularly the ongoing crises in Gaza and Ukraine. The outcomes of this election could have significant implications for the future direction of the United States, making the candidates’ positions on these hot-button topics all the more critical for voters.



As Trump and Carlson discuss these pressing matters, the interview promises to shed light on the candidates’ strategies and perspectives as they prepare for a pivotal moment in American politics.

