Registration For 1404 National University Entrance Exam And Religious Schools In Afghanistan Begins

The officials at the Ministry of Education have announced the start of registration for the upcoming solar year 1404 general entrance exam and for religious schools.

Mansoor Ahmad Hamza, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, stated on Sunday, November 3, that graduates from 12th grade and religious intending to register for the 1404 entrance exam must fill out an form.

Officials at the Ministry mentioned that candidates from both schools and religious institutions can complete the registration form. According to the announcement, applicants can obtain the form until the end of the current month.

However, this announcement comes amid restrictions on girls attending schools and universities since the return of Taliban, with girls above the sixth grade being prohibited from education.

The ministry's announcement did not clarify whether girls can also register for the exam.

This situation raises significant concerns about educational equity and access for young women in Afghanistan. The continuation of educational opportunities for all, regardless of gender, is essential for the country's future development and progress.

The Ministry of Education must address these inequalities to ensure that all students can pursue their academic aspirations.

