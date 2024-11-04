Iran says priority for allocation of houses for couples with children

(MENAFN) Hassan Jannati, the Director General of the Tehran Province Transport and Urban Development Department, has stated that priority for the allocation of units in the National Housing Movement will be given to couples with children. This announcement reflects the government's commitment to addressing the housing needs of families in the region. Jannati reported that the implementation of National Housing Movement projects is making significant progress in Tehran Province, particularly in the cities of Robat Karim and Damavand. Despite a lack of financial resources injected into these projects since the beginning of the current Iranian year in late March, progress has surpassed 12 percent.



According to the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, a total of 2,336.7 hectares of land have been allocated for the construction of National Housing Movement units across the country during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to September 21. Out of this total, 527 hectares have been designated in Tehran Province, while other provinces such as East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Fars have received allocations of 150 hectares, 396 hectares, and 1,260 hectares, respectively.



In early September, Hamid Pour-Mohammadi, head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), emphasized that the National Housing Movement represents the government's major development initiative aimed at improving housing conditions nationwide. This program seeks to provide affordable housing options for the Iranian population, particularly for families in need.



As previously announced in late July by the former Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, a total of 2.6 million units within the National Housing Movement are currently under construction throughout Iran. Bazrpash noted that these units are being built in various models, with some already delivered to families and others at different stages of completion, highlighting the ongoing efforts to meet the housing demands of the population.

