Türkiye halts trade with Israel, increases exports to Palestine

(MENAFN) Following Türkiye's decision to halt trade with Israel, there has been a notable increase in Turkish exports to Palestine, as reported by Mohammed Al-Amour, the Palestinian minister of national economy. He explained that with the ban on exports to Israel, Turkish trade has become focused solely on Palestine, leading to a rise in the volume of exports to the Palestinian territories. Previously, some imports from Türkiye had been routed through the Israeli market and involved Israeli traders, which has now changed due to the trade restrictions.



Al-Amour made these comments during the 40th Ministerial Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the Turkish people, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish government. This support has been especially significant during the ongoing conflict affecting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, with Al-Amour highlighting the positive impact of Türkiye's solidarity on the morale of the Palestinian population amidst the ongoing crisis.



The minister also acknowledged Türkiye's efforts to apply international pressure on Israel to cease hostilities. He noted the historical and enduring trade relationship between Palestine and Türkiye, which has involved the import of essential goods needed by the Palestinian people. Due to geographical constraints and the ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, these imports often rely on Israeli ports, underscoring the complexities of trade in the region.



Al-Amour emphasized the importance of Türkiye's role in supporting Palestine, both economically and politically. The ongoing collaboration and mutual support between the two nations reflect a deep-rooted relationship that continues to evolve, particularly in light of the current challenges facing Palestinians.

MENAFN04112024000045015839ID1108847788