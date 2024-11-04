Graphene Battery Market Is Set To Reach US$ 1.9 Billion, With CAGR Of 26.4% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Requirement for Graphene Batteries Increasing All Over the World Due to their Utilization in Electronic Vehicles

Rockville, MD , Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a revised report released by Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the Global Graphene Battery Market is analyzed to generate a revenue of US$ 182.4 million in 2024 and has been projected to increase at a double-digit CAGR of 26.4% to touch a US$ 1.9 billion by 2034.

Globally rising sales of electric vehicles are one of the key trends in the market that is favorably influencing graphene batteries demand. High-storage and high-capacity batteries are therefore becoming more necessary. Global manufacturers are focusing their manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as cars, bikes, scooters, and bicycles, on producing models with greater range and quicker charging periods. Graphene battery technology allows energy to be stored and distributed over an extended time.

Graphene batteries are continuously gaining traction in the automotive industry because they allow electric vehicles to have a greater driving range and faster charging periods. Compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, graphene batteries are safer, less prone to explosions, and have a faster charging speed.

North America is projected to hold a leading position throughout the projection period. The growing demand for graphene batteries from the consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) industries makes North America one of the key markets for graphene batteries. The region's market is experiencing growth due to government initiatives that promote sustainable energy and cutting-edge battery technology.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:







Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global market for graphene batteries is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is analyzed to account for 26.4% of the global market share in 2024.

The market in Japan is evaluated to expand at 26.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

By 2034, the market in China is projected to touch a value of US$ 205.1 million.

Based on type, lithium-ion batteries are forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 976 million by 2034-end.

Revenue from graphene batteries in East Asia is analyzed to reach US$ 429.1 million by the end of 2034.

The United States is estimated to hold 84.4% market share of the North American region in 2024. Demand for graphene batteries in the automotive industry is projected to reach US$ 653.2 million by 2034.

“More businesses are focusing on creating new uses for graphene batteries, such as flexible batteries for wearable technology or large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles (EVs),” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Graphene Batteries Market:

Vorbeck Materials Corp.; Cabot Corporation; Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd.; Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.; Nanotech Energy; G6 Materials Corp.; Log 9 Materials; Graphenano S.L.; Huawei; Graphene NanoChem plc; Samsung Electronics; Graphenea S.A.; XG Sciences Inc.; NanoXplore Inc.; Real Graphene USA.

Lithium-ion Batteries Gaining Traction All Over the World:

Higher performance attributes provided by graphene-enhanced technology are leading to a global increase in the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Due to the addition of graphene, which also improves the energy density, lifetime, and charging speed of lithium-ion batteries, these batteries are thought to be more effective in high-demand applications including consumer electronics, renewable energy storage, and automotive EVs.

Global efforts toward energy efficiency, long-lasting batteries, and sustainable solutions are supported by these ongoing improvements. Growing numbers of companies are implementing improved battery technology to meet the increasing needs for performance and sustainability, which has led to the popularity of lithium-ion batteries with graphene components.

Graphene Batteries Industry News:



EnyGy, a Melbourne-based firm founded on research by Prof. Dan Li and Dr. Yufei Wang at Monash University, launched an ultracapacitor that utilizes the most recent advancements in graphene technology. The S1 Lite is an electric scooter launched by iVOOMi, an Indian EV startup. It comes with two battery options: graphene and lithium-ion.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the graphene battery market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (lithium-ion, lithium-sulphur, lead-acid) and end-use industry (aerospace & defense, life science & scientific research, medical, industrial, telecom, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Graphene Battery Market Research:



By Type :



Lithium-ion



Lithium-sulphur

Lead-acid

By End-Use Industry :



Aerospace & Defense



Life Science & Scientific Research



Medical



Industrial



Telecom



Semiconductor & Electronics Oil & Gas

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global HVAC relay market is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach a market size of US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2033. Global demand for HVAC relays is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

The wind turbine drone inspection market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 418.8 million in 2024 and will top US$ 1,608.0 million by 2034, growing with a CAGR of around 14.4% from 2024-2034.

Expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%, the global marine turbochargers market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 635.6 million in 2022 to US$ 1.17 billion by 2032.

The 3D Printer Filament Recycler Market is estimated to be around US$ 161.6 million in 2024. 3D printer filament recycler sales are projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6%, reaching over US$ 230.2 million by 2034.

The global vertical mast lifts market size stands at US$ 1.54 billion and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach a value of US$ 2.46 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe loader claw market is anticipated to project a valuation of US$ 108.0 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 162.0 million by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog