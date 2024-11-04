The global cell and gene therapy CRO is estimated to grow from $1.65 billion in 2024 to $3.51 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The new research study consists of industry trends, detailed cell and gene therapy CRO market analysis, key market insights, market impact analysis, market forecast and opportunity analysis. The rise in the opportunity for contract research organizations over the next decade is likely to be the result of the anticipated rise in the demand for cell and gene therapies.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential for the contract research organizations serving the cell and gene therapy industry, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Presently, over 90 cell and gene therapies have been approved globally. Notable examples of recently approved therapies include (in reverse chronological order of year of approval) Fucaso (2023; developed by IASO Bio) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, Elvediys, (2023; developed by Sarepta Therapeutics) for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and Vyjuvek (2023; developed by Krystal Biotech) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Additionally, more than to 3,500 clinical studies are currently evaluating cell and gene therapies across 16 therapeutic areas.

In addition to the biotechnology companies developing cell and gene therapies, there are several stakeholders in the market that are defining the success of these immunotherapies. In addition to the CROs, there are companies that are providing suitable clinical trial software solutions for clinical trial management. These platform providers are also working on exploring novel platforms that can allow decentralized / virtual clinical trials for cell and gene therapies. One such company is the US based Jeeva Clinical Trials, which is developing a SaaS platform aimed at reducing the travel burden for participants. In addition, there are companies developing cell and gene therapy supply chain software to allow the drug developers and CROs to manage the supply chains.

With rapidly evolving cell and gene therapy landscape, CROs bring expertise in navigating complex regulatory frameworks, optimizing study designs, and supporting seamless transition from preclinical to clinical success. The aforementioned factors are likely to present lucrative market growth opportunities for contract service providers during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organizations

The cell and gene therapy CRO market features over 105 large, mid-sized and small contract research organizations that are engaged in offering services for cell and gene therapy across preclinical, clinical, and commercial scales of operation. Currently, 80% of the contract research organizations offer their expertise for the advancement of cell and gene therapies to drug developers in order to ensure efficiency, from initial research and development to clinical trials and regulatory approvals; notable examples (in alphabetical order) include Absorption Systems, Accelera, Advanced BioScience Laboratories, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics. In addition, majority of these companies are actively involved in offering clinical trial management services, followed by clinical research monitoring services.

It is worth highlighting that, in recent years, ATMPs have emerged as one of the potential therapeutic modalities that are likely to change the standardized management in order to control the onset of chronic diseases. Thus, the growing demand for novel cell and gene therapies, approvals from various regulatory bodies and technological advancements in order to streamline the drug discovery and clinical research processes, are expected to drive the cell and gene therapy CRO market growth during the forecast period.

Clinical Trials Analysis: Over 3,500 Trials are Evaluating Cell and Gene Therapies to Treat Myriad of Disease Indications

Over the years, cell and gene therapy contract research organizations have made significant efforts to conduct clinical trials for evaluating the efficacy of these therapies for targeting various disorders, including oncological disorders, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular disorders. Majority (49%) of these trials were registered in North America.

Further, the maximum number of patients (110,585) have been enrolled in clinical trials conducted in North America, which account for 32% of the overall patient enrollment. It is worth mentioning that Chongqing Precision Biotech is conducting the maximum number of trials in this industry for various therapeutic areas, including oncological disorders, autoimmune / inflammatory disorders and liver disorders. This is followed by Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical with majority of its therapy candidates in the phase II clinical trials.

Market Trends Analysis: Partnerships and Collaborations have Fueled Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Growth

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in the cell and gene therapy CRO industry. It is worth highlighting that, since 2015, over 65 strategic partnerships have been established in this domain. Interestingly, most of the agreements signed between the stakeholders were instances of acquisitions.

Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Drivers: Complexity of the Drug Modality and Expertise Offered by CROs

It is a well-known fact that the development and clinical evaluation of cell and gene therapies is both challenging and cost intensive, and only a few therapeutic developers have the required technical expertise to carry out in-house clinical research. This can be attributed to the peculiar requirements associated with acquiring the necessary infrastructure and capabilities to carry out research, along with advanced product development expertise. The aforementioned challenges are believed to be the key factors for driving the outsourcing of research operations to a cell and gene therapy CRO.

Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Share Insights

The market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations in the cell and gene therapy CRO market, across different segments, as defined below:



Historical Trend: 2018-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size Value in 2024: $1.65 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2035

Key Attributes:

