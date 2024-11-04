(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT:

With only hours remaining before the close on Election Day, November 5, 2024, the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (People's Agenda), the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (National Coalition), and other organizations will gather for a special nonpartisan Prayer Breakfast to inspire and energize election workers, volunteers, and community leaders. Key speakers will include Bishop Vashti McKenzie , Melanie Campbell , Felicia Davis , and Helen Butler , who will motivate and encourage everyone to mobilize the community and ensure all eligible voters are supported in casting their ballots. After the breakfast, the coalition will launch a final effort with door-to-door outreach, phone banking, and the "Power of the Ballot" bus tour, being highly visible in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and, on Election Day, hosting parties near polling locations.

On Election Day, the People's Agenda's statewide nonpartisan GOTV efforts include rides to the polls and Election Protection workers stationed at polling locations to assist with any issues voters encounter. Voters needing transportation to their polling location can call 1-877-524-8683 or visit . Voters experiencing a problem voting should contact the voter protection hotline at 1-866-OUR VOTE

(866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer.

WHO:



Bishop Vashti McKenzie, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA

Melanie Campbell, National Coalition

Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund

Helen Butler, People's Agenda

Unity 2024 Campaign

Black Women's Roundtable

Black Youth Vote!

Georgia Stand Up

Cobb NAACP

Southwest Voters League

RISE

Equity For All Churches, Nonprofits, & the Divine Nine

WHEN:

Monday, November 4, 2024

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

"Nonpartisan Prayer Breakfast"

Location: Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

565 Hank Aaron Drive SW, Atlanta, GA

RSVP to 818.613.9521

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

"Mobilizing the Vote - Block by Block"

Location: City of Forest Park

745 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GA 30297

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

HBCU Green Fund and Comedy Hype News Pre-Election Conversation with Atlanta University Center Student Fellows

Location: Walker Street, Atlanta, GA

RSVP to 818.613.9521

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 (Election Day)

9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

"Mobilizing the Vote - Block by Block" and "Protecting the Vote"

Bus will visit low-turnout areas in Metropolitan Atlanta throughout the day. Other GOTV efforts include, phone banking, canvassing, rides to the polls and Election Protection workers stationed at polling locations to assist with any issues voters encounter. Bus departs at 8:30 AM from Atlanta.

HOW:

For more information or to RSVP for the BREAKFAST or STUDENT CONVERSATION, phone or text 818.613.9521 or email [email protected] .

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA/GA BLACK WOMEN'S ROUNDTABLE

The People's Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, and Savannah. The organization's woman's initiative, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable. This intergenerational leadership development, mentoring, and empowerment arm focuses on advocating for justice and equitable public policies for Black women and girls.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a leading organization dedicated to increasing Black civic engagement, political participation, and economic empowerment. Founded in 1976, the National Coalition's mission is to create sustainable, impactful change by fostering inclusive and diverse leadership and policy advocacy that centers the needs of Black communities across the U.S. The Black Women's Roundtable is an empowerment program from the

National Coalition.

MEDIA ADVISORY

Contact: Edrea Davis

Email: [email protected]

Phone/Text: 818.613.9521

SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED