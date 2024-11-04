In Kharkiv Region, 89 More People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borova Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 89 more people were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova sectors overnight.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

According to the regional governor, a five-story residential building was hit in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. According to preliminary data, the bodies of two women and one man may be under the rubble.

In Kharkiv, the Russian attack caused damage to the window glazing of an infrastructure facility, four trade pavilions, two supermarkets, a house, a laboratory, a coffee shop, 21 trade kiosks, a shopping center, a café, two residential buildings, and 10 cars. Synehubov stated that fifteen individuals sustained injuries, including four employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Russians hit supermarket inwith KAB: 14 people wounded

In the village of Mala Danylivka, the Kharkiv district, 12 private houses and a railway crossing were damaged by enemy shelling.

Two houses sustained damage in Russian strikes on Pytomnyk village.

In the village of Kovali, the Bohodukhiv district, three private houses were damaged by enemy shelling, as well as one private house in Zrubanka village, Bohodukhiv district.

A two-story apartment building was damaged in the Bohodukhiv district as a result of shelling.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault operations in the area of Vovchansk. The number of combat engagements in the Kupiansk sector reached 16 over the past day.

The defense forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.

