Malaysia Rallies Support For Initiatives Over Palestinian Cause - PM Ibrahim

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Malaysia is rallying support for initiatives regarding the Palestinian cause and would be tabled at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh next week, Prime Anwar Ibrahim said Monday.

Addressing the parliament, Ibrahim said he would submit a propsal at the summit over full support of the UN Palestinian agency (UNRWA) in order to carry out its operations effectively.

This support, he added, would include social and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in occupied territories.

Malaysia, said Ibrahim, opposed the Israeli parliament's decision against UNRWA, which would deteriorate humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza.

He said the Arab-Islamic summit should support the mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the US to reach a ceasefire.

Malaysia, said Ibrahim, would discuss an action plan with concrete steps to achieve the independence of Palestine within a reasonable and clear timetable.

The Riyadh summit, due on November 11, would discuss the Israeli occupation's aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

