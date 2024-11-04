(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Cheung Sha Wan, Hong kong, 4th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , iAI begins delivering the Autonomus System to various establishments that currently use Shuttle Carts to serve customers such as department stores, hotels, resorts, schools, as well as factories and industrial estate etc.

These agencies already provide services with drivers. iAI just installs the system to reduce hiring costs and solve the problem of shortages for entrepreneurs.

and with an affordable price Compare with that employment. Customers can search for funds within no more than 1 year only. Including the system is highly safe and more accurate than human work. Therefore it is considered an important pioneer of this innovation And users will receive iAI Tokens that help with carbon credits as well.

The development team will market to Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, etc.

This is an important step worth watching for iAI CENTER Co., Ltd. from Hong Kong that has announced its full entry into the AI software industry.