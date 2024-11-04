Turkish Police Seize Over 4.5 Tons Of Drugs At Iranian Border Crossing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Turkish of Trade announced that during an operation at the Gurbulak border crossing in Agri, over 4.5 tons of drugs were seized.

The ministry stated on Sunday that this quantity was discovered in three trucks entering from Iran.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 3, the ministry confirmed that 4.5 tons of methamphetamine were confiscated as part of Turkey's anti-narcotics operations. The report specified that 706 kilograms were mixed with talc powder, while another 3,797 kilograms were hidden within roots.

According to Anadolu Agency, several individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident, though no further details have been disclosed. The operation was conducted by Turkey's narcotics department with the assistance of drug detection dogs and X-ray screening equipment.

As Turkish authorities report the discovery of drugs coming from Iran, the Islamic Republic has accused Afghanistan of being the primary source of this trafficking.

This ongoing issue highlights the complexities of drug smuggling routes in the region, exacerbating concerns over security and public health.

The situation underscores the need for enhanced cooperation among neighboring countries to combat drug trafficking effectively.

A collaborative approach could help mitigate the challenges posed by organized crime and its impacts on society, emphasizing the importance of regional partnerships in addressing such pressing issues.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram