Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/4/2024 5:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) International football enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Monday, November 4, 2024.

The day's highlights include Premier League action with Fulham taking on Brentford, as well as Serie A clashes featuring Lazio vs Cagliari and Empoli vs Como 1907.

Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the Indian Super League, AFC Champions League, and Brasileirão Série A and B.
Premier League


  • 5:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – ESPN 4 and Disney+

Serie A

  • 2:30 PM – Empoli vs Como 1907 – Disney+
  • 2:30 PM – Parma vs Genoa – Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Lazio vs Cagliari – ESPN 2 and Disney+


La Liga

  • 5:00 PM – Celta de Vigo vs Getafe – Disney+

Indian Super League

  • 11:00 AM – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – OneFootball

AFC Champions League

  • 1:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shorta – Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs Esteghlal – ESPN and Disney+

Brasileirão Série A

  • 8:00 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Sportv and Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 7:00 PM – Operário Ferroviário vs Sport – Sportv 3 and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Paysandu – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatb
  • 9:15 PM – Ituano vs CRB – Sportv 3 and Premiere

Other Matches

  • 2:00 PM – Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor (Süperlig) – Disney+
  • 4:15 PM – Chesham United vs Lincoln City (FA Cup) – Disney+
  • 5:15 PM – Nacional da Madeira vs Santa Clara (Liga Portugal) – Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Atlético Tucumán vs Sarmiento (Campeonato Argentino) – Disney+
  • 7:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers vs Defensor (Campeonato Uruguaio) – Disney+

Where to Watch Live
Sportv

  • 8:00 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Brasileirão
  • 7:00 PM – Operário Ferroviário vs Sport – Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:15 PM – Ituano vs CRB – Brasileirão Série B

ESPN

  • 3:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs Esteghlal – AFC Champions League
  • 4:45 PM – Lazio vs Cagliari – Serie A
  • 5:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – Premier League

Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day

OneFootball

  • 11:00 AM – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – Indian Super League

Premiere

  • Multiple Brasileirão Série A and B matches throughout the day Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B

The Rio Times

