Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) International enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Monday, November 4, 2024.



The day's highlights include action with Fulham taking on Brentford, as well as clashes featuring Lazio vs Cagliari and Empoli vs Como 1907.



Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the Indian Super League, AFC Champions League, and Brasileirão Série A and B.

Premier League





5:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – ESPN 4 and Disney+







2:30 PM – Empoli vs Como 1907 – Disney+



2:30 PM – Parma vs Genoa – Disney+

4:45 PM – Lazio vs Cagliari – ESPN 2 and Disney+





5:00 PM – Celta de Vigo vs Getafe – Disney+





11:00 AM – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – OneFootball







1:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shorta – Disney+

3:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs Esteghlal – ESPN and Disney+





8:00 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Sportv and Premiere







7:00 PM – Operário Ferroviário vs Sport – Sportv 3 and Premiere



9:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Paysandu – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatb

9:15 PM – Ituano vs CRB – Sportv 3 and Premiere







2:00 PM – Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor (Süperlig) – Disney+



4:15 PM – Chesham United vs Lincoln City (FA Cup) – Disney+



5:15 PM – Nacional da Madeira vs Santa Clara (Liga Portugal) – Disney+



7:00 PM – Atlético Tucumán vs Sarmiento (Campeonato Argentino) – Disney+

7:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers vs Defensor (Campeonato Uruguaio) – Disney+







