Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/4/2024 5:00:25 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) International football enthusiasts have an exciting lineup of matches to look forward to this Monday, November 4, 2024.
The day's highlights include Premier League action with Fulham taking on Brentford, as well as Serie A clashes featuring Lazio vs Cagliari and Empoli vs Como 1907.
Additionally, fans can enjoy matches from various leagues including the Indian Super League, AFC Champions League, and Brasileirão Série A and B.
Premier League
5:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Serie A
2:30 PM – Empoli vs Como 1907 – Disney+
2:30 PM – Parma vs Genoa – Disney+
4:45 PM – Lazio vs Cagliari – ESPN 2 and Disney+
La Liga
5:00 PM – Celta de Vigo vs Getafe – Disney+
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – OneFootball
AFC Champions League
1:00 PM – Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shorta – Disney+
3:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs Esteghlal – ESPN and Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
8:00 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
7:00 PM – Operário Ferroviário vs Sport – Sportv 3 and Premiere
9:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Paysandu – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatb
9:15 PM – Ituano vs CRB – Sportv 3 and Premiere
Other Matches
2:00 PM – Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor (Süperlig) – Disney+
4:15 PM – Chesham United vs Lincoln City (FA Cup) – Disney+
5:15 PM – Nacional da Madeira vs Santa Clara (Liga Portugal) – Disney+
7:00 PM – Atlético Tucumán vs Sarmiento (Campeonato Argentino) – Disney+
7:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers vs Defensor (Campeonato Uruguaio) – Disney+
Where to Watch Live
Sportv
8:00 PM – Corinthians vs Palmeiras – Brasileirão
7:00 PM – Operário Ferroviário vs Sport – Brasileirão Série B
9:15 PM – Ituano vs CRB – Brasileirão Série B
ESPN
3:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs Esteghlal – AFC Champions League
4:45 PM – Lazio vs Cagliari – Serie A
5:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – Premier League
Disney+
Multiple matches from various leagues and competitions throughout the day
OneFootball
11:00 AM – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – Indian Super League
Premiere
Multiple Brasileirão Série A and B matches throughout the day Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:00 PM – Ponte Preta vs Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Monday's Football Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live
MENAFN04112024007421016031ID1108847502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.