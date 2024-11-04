Google’S Search Dominance Challenged As Investors Reassess

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Google's long-standing dominance in the search engine faces unprecedented challenges. Despite Alphabet reporting better-than-expected results, some investors are reconsidering their positions.



Brazilian fund managers who previously held Alphabet shares (GOGL34) are now taking a cautious approach. According to local media, Wagner Chavez, partner at SFA Investimentos , sold his position over a year ago, believing Google's competitive advantage is under scrutiny.



A recent U.S. decision has added to concerns about Google's future. Judge Amit Mehta ruled in favor of allegations that the platform used anti-competitive practices to maintain its leadership.



The U.S. Department of Justice has suggested potential measures against the company. These range from preventing exclusive search deals with Apple to more drastic actions like splitting off parts of the business.



Competitors are eyeing the lucrative search market. Meta (M1TA34) is reportedly working on an AI-powered search engine. Emerging players like Perplexity, an AI-based search tool, are introducing new elements of uncertainty for investors.







Despite challenges, Google's recent financial results show resilience. In Q2 2024, the company reported a 13.79% revenue increase compared to the same period last year.



However, investors remain cautious about the company's future market share. Itaú BBA calculated a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5x for Alphabet following its October 29 results.



Analyst Thiago Kapulskis suggests that despite an attractive valuation, the stock may not be appealing due to risks to the company's status quo. As the search engine landscape evolves, investors are closely watching how Google navigates these challenges.



The company's ability to maintain market share and adapt to new competitive threats will be crucial in determining its future success and investor confidence.

