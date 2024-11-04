Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North Welcomes New General Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North, the premier all-inclusive lifestyle and entertainment destination in Doha, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent David as its new General Manager.

With over 13 years of senior leadership in the global hospitality sector, Vincent brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision, making him an ideal fit to lead the luxury all-inclusive resort into its next chapter of success.

In his new role, Vincent will oversee all facets of the resort's operations, ensuring that Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North continues to exceed guest expectations. His proven expertise in strategic leadership, operational efficiency, and guest experience enhancement will drive the hotel's pursuit of exceptional service and innovative growth.

Vincent joins Rixos from the renowned all-inclusive luxury holidays brand, Club Med, where he held senior positions across several international markets, including Turkey, Morocco, France, Mexico, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Italy. Vincent's extensive experience in managing luxury all-inclusive operations uniquely positioned him to take on this role.

“We are thrilled to have Vincent take the helm at Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North,” said Stefano Capaccetti, Managing Director at Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North.

“His depth of experience across multiple countries and his strong leadership capabilities make him the ideal choice to lead our team. We are confident that under his guidance, the resort will reach new heights of success and continue to set benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the region.”

Vincent holds an MBA in Hospitality Management from École de Savignac, a prestigious institution known for cultivating innovative leaders in the hospitality industry. Additionally, he has earned several recognized certifications, reflecting his dedication to industry best practices.

Commenting on his appointment, Vincent said,“I am honoured to join Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North, a property that exemplifies luxury and all-inclusive excellence. My focus will be on strengthening our commitment to exceptional guest experiences while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within the team. Together, we will create unforgettable moments for our guests, delivering the luxury and comfort they have come to expect from the Rixos brand. I look forward to leading this incredible team and taking the resort to new levels of achievement.”