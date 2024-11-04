LG Electronics Ignites The Future Of Television With New AI-Powered OLED Tvs

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG (LG) is renowned for its pioneering OLED prowess, and the 2024 lineup of LG OLED TVs ushers in a new era of intelligent viewing experiences.



Leading the charge are the C4, M4, G4, and B4 OLED evo models, each designed to deliver unparalleled picture quality, personalized content, and seamless interactivity, with innovations that reinforce LG's position as the driving force behind OLED and solidify its leadership in the premium television market.



At the pinnacle of the lineup is the LG G4. Available in sizes up to a stunning 97 inches, this gallery-design masterpiece transforms any living room into a personal art gallery, seamlessly blending into its surroundings while delivering breathtaking visuals.



The LG C4, available up to 83 inches, continues its reign as the ultimate all-around OLED TV, offering a perfect balance of performance, features, and value, where customers experience vibrant colors, deep blacks, and incredible detail in every scene.



For the ultimate in wireless freedom, the LG M4, also available up to a massive 97 inches, eliminates cable clutter with its innovative Zero Connect Box, transmitting video and audio wirelessly to the screen for a clean and minimalist aesthetic.



Completing the lineup is the up to 77 inches LG B4, providing an immersive cinematic experience at an exceptional value.



LG's new OLED TVs are powered by the latest α11 and α8 AI processors, which analyze viewing habits and preferences to curate tailored content recommendations, delivering a truly personalized viewing experience and ensuring customers never miss a moment of the entertainment they love. They also come with the ability to create up to 10 individual profiles for every member of the household, remembering preferred settings, content recommendations, and notifications, creating a truly customized experience for everyone. And say goodbye to endless scrolling with AI Concierge, which provides personalized content recommendations based on your viewing history and interests.



With AI Picture Pro, too, owners witness unparalleled realism with AI-enhanced picture quality, where deep learning algorithms analyze and refine images, distinguishing faces, objects, and backgrounds to deliver stunning detail and vibrant colors.



Complementing the incredible picture, AI Acoustic Sound – which analyzes a room's acoustics and optimizes audio performance for perfect clarity and balance – delivers a truly immersive audio experience, with AI Sound Pro up-mixing stereo content to create a virtual surround sound experience, enveloping customers in rich, three-dimensional sound.



LG's 2024 OLED TV lineup represents a quantum leap forward in home entertainment technology.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit .

