Colonists Set Fire To Palestinian Vehicles In Al-Bireh

MENAFN- Palestine News



Israeli colonists set fire to a number of Palestinian-owned at dawn on Monday after attacking the city of Al-Bireh and the town of Deir Dibwan to the east.

Local sources reported that a number of colonists

attacked the industrial area in the city of Al-Bireh and burned a number of vehicles before withdrawing, while fire engines rushed to extinguish the fire that broke out in 20 vehicles.

They added that colonists opened fire into the air and at civil defense vehicles when they arrived in the area to extinguish the fire before fleeing.

Colonists also burned a parking lot in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, and sprayed racist slogans on a retaining wall.