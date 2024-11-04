Colonists Set Fire To Palestinian Vehicles In Al-Bireh
Date
11/4/2024 4:17:54 AM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Ramallah / PNN /
Israeli colonists set fire to a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles at dawn on Monday after attacking the city of Al-Bireh and the town of Deir Dibwan to the east.
Local sources reported that a number of colonists
attacked the industrial area in the city of Al-Bireh and burned a number of vehicles before withdrawing, while fire engines rushed to extinguish the fire that broke out in 20 vehicles.
They added that colonists opened fire into the air and at civil defense vehicles when they arrived in the area to extinguish the fire before fleeing.
Colonists also burned a parking lot in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, and sprayed racist slogans on a retaining wall.
MENAFN04112024000205011050ID1108847260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.