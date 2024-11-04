Msheireb Takes Its Pioneering Approach To Liveable Technology To World Stage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, is heading to the prestigious Smart City World in Barcelona, taking place from November 5 to 7.

The Smart City Expo World Congress is an annual gathering that brings together global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to share solutions for a smarter, more sustainable future.

This year's Congress will feature a keynote speaking slot by Msheireb Properties' Senior Manager - Information & Communication Technology, Ahmed Al Korbi during a key session titled“Navigating the Digital Age of PropTech and Real Estate.” His presentation will delve into how smart technologies are woven into the fabric of Msheireb Downtown Doha, Qatar's award-winning sustainable urban development.

Eng. Al Korbi will be joining a panel discussion with other world leading experts to hold Msheireb's flagship redevelopment, Msheireb Downtown Doha, as a model for how other city developments could approach the integration of smart technology into the very fabric of buildings to enhance the experience of the resident. Commenting, Al Korbi said:“I am proud to contribute to shaping the dialogue around the future of cities and how technology can enhance urban living in the digital age. I look forward to being in Barcelona and eager to share our experience in the smart home tech space.”

“In my address, I plan to raise crucial themes such as the integration of the 'Internet of Things' devices to help improve living experiences, and the way that Msheireb Downtown Doha uses technology and data to drive property maintenance and management,” added Al Korbi.

“Overall, I want to increase understanding about what is possible by using smart technology to change the way that people think about the urban environment, through the examples we have set in Msheireb Downtown Doha.”

Msheireb Properties' participation in this year's congress follows its high-profile involvement in 2018, where it served as the official global sponsor. During the event, Msheireb Downtown Doha was showcased as a global case study in sustainable urban development, culminating in Msheireb Properties receiving the prestigious World Smart City Award in the Governance & Finance category. The development's innovative design and integrated technology positioned it as a model for future smart cities worldwide.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said:“Msheireb Downtown Doha demonstrates how intelligent urban planning can transform cities through smart solutions that place residents at the center of development. Our innovative approach blends traditional architecture with cutting-edge technology to enhance daily life while preserving our cultural heritage. We look forward to sharing our experiences with global leaders at the Smart City Expo World Congress.”

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdullah, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, said,“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with the global Smart Cities community.

“Having hosted the Smart Cities Expo in Msheireb Downtown Doha in 2022 in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and as the world's first integrated smart city center redevelopment project, we possess a wealth of experience that we look forward to sharing with our partners in the sector. We look forward to continued fruitful cooperation in the field of smart cities.”