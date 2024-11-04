Struggle of Palestinians gets hailed as one of most righteous movements in contemporary history

(MENAFN) The enduring struggle of the Palestinians is often hailed as one of the most righteous movements in contemporary history. However, the tactics employed by certain factions within this struggle can be deeply concerning. In a parallel vein, Israel's actions against the Palestinian population are frequently viewed as equally, if not more, egregious, particularly when one considers the extensive violence involved. For some Palestinians, particularly those aligned with groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, violence—especially lethal acts—serves as a means to achieve their rights and goals, which can sometimes appear unjust or rooted in religious fundamentalism. While violence can be seen as a tool of the oppressed, it does not automatically confer legitimacy upon their objectives.



Conversely, Israel employs its substantial military capabilities to suppress Palestinian rights, often engaging in actions that many regard as illegitimate. The nature of these military responses does not validate their moral or ethical standing, particularly given the severe violations observed over the past year.



Against this backdrop, recent comments from Amos Shoken, the publisher of Haaretz, sparked significant controversy. His statement that Hamas should not be classified as freedom fighters aimed to provide clarity but instead exacerbated existing tensions. Some factions appear to be leveraging his remarks for their own agendas, while others see this as an opportunity to challenge Haaretz for what they consider a decline in journalistic standards.



Haaretz, often perceived as the last stronghold of serious journalism in Israel, has attracted criticism from various political factions. The response to Shoken's comments transcended traditional political divides, with members of the opposition also expressing indignation at the term "Palestinian freedom fighters." This reaction underscores the need for meaningful dialogue in a polarized environment.



In a recent piece, Rafit Hecht highlighted a troubling trend within certain Israeli circles, including the Netanyahu administration, to label individuals committing violent acts as "saboteurs." This framing indicates a broader strategy to dehumanize opponents, portraying both sides as guilty of crimes against humanity. As the conflict continues to evolve, it raises crucial questions regarding legitimacy, ethical considerations, and the influence of language on public perception of the ongoing struggle.

