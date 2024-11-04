Israeli airstrikes result in deaths of three Lebanese civilians

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli resulted in the deaths of three Lebanese civilians in the Saida neighborhood of southern Lebanon, while two others were killed in a separate attack on the town of Jabal al-Batm in the Tyre district. The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese of Public Health reported that the initial assessment of the Saida strike also resulted in nine additional injuries.



The National News Agency further confirmed the casualties in Jabal al-Batm, underscoring the grave dangers that residents in southern Lebanon are currently facing amid these ongoing military operations. Recent reports indicate that Israeli warplanes conducted three targeted airstrikes on the towns of Harid and Ghandourieh, as well as the area surrounding the government hospital in Tibnin, worsening the already dire situation.



The Israeli military has also escalated its warnings, advising residents in the eastern regions of Durres and Baalbek to evacuate their homes immediately in anticipation of impending shelling. These warnings were disseminated by army spokesman Avichai Adraee through posts on the social media platform "X."



In a further move to exert control, the Israeli military issued eviction orders to residents in Baalbek, Durres, and Ain Borday last week, instilling widespread fear and prompting many families to flee in search of safety. The relentless air raids have driven numerous residents to seek refuge elsewhere, contributing to an escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.



This recent wave of violence follows a series of clashes involving Israeli forces and various factions within Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah, amid a broader conflict that erupted in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. This ongoing conflict has reportedly resulted in over 145,000 Palestinians being killed or injured. Since September 23, Israel has broadened its military operations, targeting not only the Gaza Strip but also several areas within Lebanon, including airstrikes on the capital, Beirut, and a ground invasion in the southern region.



As the violence continues unabated, the situation for civilians caught in the conflict remains increasingly precarious. The humanitarian implications of this ongoing crisis are severe, raising urgent concerns about the safety and well-being of Lebanese residents who are enduring the consequences of escalating military aggression.

