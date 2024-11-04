Sandeep Marwah Invited By Indian Ambassador To Ireland For Special Cultural Meet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dublin, Ireland – In a gesture aimed at strengthening cultural ties between India and Ireland, H.E. Akhilesh Mishra, the Ambassador of India to Ireland, hosted a special get-together at the Indian Embassy in Dublin. The event, organized to meet and greet members of the Indian Festival of Ireland, also included a prominent guest, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a global ambassador of art and culture.



The gathering focused on enhancing cultural exchange and interaction between the two nations, both renowned for their rich traditions in art, film, and culture. Ambassador Mishra emphasized the importance of fostering creative collaborations to bridge people-to-people connections between India and Ireland.



In his speech, Ambassador Mishra praised the efforts of Siraj Zaidi and the team behind the Indian Film Festival of Ireland, congratulating them on the successful completion of the five-day event. Highlighting the significance of Dr. Marwah's presence, he remarked,“I am very well aware of the activities of Dr. Sandeep Marwah. He has proven himself to be a global promoter of art and culture. His presence has certainly raised the level of the festival here in Dublin.”



The meeting was attended by other distinguished guests, including Murugaraj Dhamodharan, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of India in Dublin; Mrs. Reeti Mishra, a renowned social worker; Atul Mishra, acclaimed writer and actor; Satish Sharma, model and director; and Tanvi Duggle, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of Ireland in India.



During the event, Dr. Marwah presented two of his books, Accomplishments and Accolades, to Ambassador Mishra as a token of appreciation. He also expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for supporting the creation of the Indo-Ireland Film and Culture Forum, under the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI). Dr. Marwah noted that the forum has been a successful platform for hosting numerous cultural events that highlight and strengthen the bond between India and Ireland.



This event marks yet another milestone in fostering international collaboration through the universal language of art and film, with Dr. Sandeep Marwah continuing to play a pivotal role in building cultural bridges across borders.



