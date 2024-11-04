(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, November 4 - The Commerce and Institute (IPIM) will organise a delegation to attend the 7th China International to be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November, and will set up the“Macao and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion” and the“Portuguese-Speaking Countries Professional Service Pavilion” at the event. 39 Macao enterprises will promote Made-in-Macao, Macao brands, food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), as well as professional services such as taxation, translation, investment consultancy, and product processing in these two themed pavilions, including the halal brands and the“M Brand” quality Macao products.

In the meantime, a delegation organised by IPIM, composed of about 40 entrepreneurs from finance, e-commerce, MICE, technology, tourism, catering, logistics, and leisure enterprises will also visit Shanghai to explore global business opportunities, and to join the development momentum of the“1+4” industries.

Assisting Macao Enterprises to“Go Global” and Bring in Investors All Over the World to Macao

The“Macao and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion” and the“Portuguese-Speaking Countries Professional Service Pavilion” are set up in the“Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area” and the“Service and Trade Exhibition Area” of CIIE. With a total area of 660 square metres, the pavilions display signature foods, drinks, products and services from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. In addition, equipped with interesting multimedia equipment, the pavilions will showcase Macao's business opportunities, favourable policies, MICE advantages and China-PSC platform opportunities.

At the same time, a number of activities, such as business matching sessions, Macao and PSCs signature food tastings, and influencers' live broadcasts will be arranged. It is hoped to attract more businesspeople to experience the charm of Macao products and services by using this international exhibition platform, and create new opportunities for Macao enterprises to“go global”.

Video consultation services are also provided on site for investors who are interested in investing in Macao and MICE event organisers, to attract more conventions, exhibitions and investment projects to Macao through instant response to visitors' questions.

International Market Opportunities at CIIE

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the world's first national expo on importing. The theme of this year's CIIE is“New Era, Shared Future”. With an exhibition area of more than 420,000 square metres, the CIIE 2024 has brought together nearly 300 Fortune 500 enterprises and industry leaders, continuing to build the platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open co-operation.

