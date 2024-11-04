Authentically Embracing Tikanga Māori Can Help New Zealand In The Growing Asian Markets

Author: Hafsa Ahmed

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Asian markets have long been seen as a linchpin for New Zealand's economic success. And the key to future growth could be the cultural similarities between Māori and communities across the Asian region.

These shared values include mana (honour/prestige), manaakitanga (reciprocity/hospitality), karakia (prayer), whakapapa (genealogy) and veneration of kaumatua (elders).

My ongoing research has found embracing the cultural values of tikanga Māori could give New Zealand an edge in these competitive Asian markets.

Growth potential

Asia was projected to drive 60% of global GDP growth in 2024, led by India and China.

Seven of New Zealand's top ten export destinations are in the Asian region. Exports to China alone amounted to NZ$20 billion last year. Exports to India amount to $520 million.

Asia's projected growth presents a unique opportunity for any country trying to increase its trade in the region. New Zealand holds a unique advantage when engaging with Asia which relates to cultural distance – the extent to which shared values and norms differ from nation to nation.

Research has shown cultural distance is an important factor in international trade and management.

Cultural distance is what sets a country's culture apart, including differences in language, societal values and family structures. It's not static, and there could be clusters within countries where diversity exists.

European Australia, for example, is less distant to the European New Zealand than other countries due to shared colonial origins. But these British-based cultures are considered to have a greater distance from their own indigenous populations.

Similarly, Asian countries can be considered as having a bigger cultural distance from Anglo-American cultures. Individualism, for example, is a core value of Western cultures , whereas collectivism is key in Asian cultures .

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (L) and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro (C) receive China's Premier Li Qiang (2nd L) during a Maori ceremonial welcome in June 2024. China is an important market for New Zealand. Marty Melville/Getty Images

Building connections

My research has found there are certain shared values between Māori and Asian cultures that mean the cultural distance is less than it is with Anglo-American cultures.

Similar to many Asian cultures, the Māori worldview is deeply rooted in the intricate relationships between humans, ancestors, and the natural world.

This can be seen through whakapapa and mana, both intrinsically linked to one's connection to the natural environment and human beings.

This has similarities with spiritual practices in Asia, including Hinduism and Buddhism. The concept of bumitama in Balinese culture, for example, translates to“humanity-land-god”, reflecting a holistic view where humans are interconnected with nature and the divine.

The Māori concept of manaakitanga – the principle of reciprocity, where an individual is recognised and respected for not just who they are but as a representative of everyone who has gone before – is an acknowledgement that individuals are all connected through their ancestors.

Manaakitanga has parallels in many Asian cultures. For example, the ancient Sanskrit adage atithi devo bhava is the cornerstone of Indian hospitality.

Kaumātua – an elder in Māori society – holds a position of immense significance. As the custodians of knowledge, tradition and spiritual wisdom, kaumātua is pivotal in guiding the community, particularly the youth.

This approach of transmission of knowledge, values and cultural heritage from elders to younger generations is a core function of many Asian societies.

New Zealand's advantage

This comparison simplifies complex cultural systems. It's important to acknowledge that the nuances and complexities of each culture are vast and multifaceted.

But examining shared similarities can help foster a deeper appreciation for the resonance between Māori and Asian cultures.

The government needs to consider the cultural distance between Māori and Asian cultures as it works to promote trade with its Asian partners.

Incorporating tikanga Māori in international policy and engagement can enable authentic relationships with Asia.

In addition, New Zealand could further include Māori representation in diplomacy with specific Māori diplomatic roles for Asia.

Strategies can include adopting Māori values in decision-making – such as focusing on manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga. The government needs to also support Māori businesses to enter Asian markets and encourage training focused on Asian and Māori cross-cultural exchanges that include opportunities to learn Asian languages to bolster communication.

But this would require a thorough alignment of the New Zealand government towards Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles – a move that is unlikely with the current centre-right coalition.

It is clear embracing tikanga Māori could provide an edge to New Zealand when it comes to engagement with Asia to foster stronger economic, trade, investment and tourism relationships.