Dubai Stand Up Paddle 2024 Sees Record-Breaking Participation At The Picturesque Hatta Dam

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Presented by RTA, the second edition of Dubai Stand Up Paddle attracts 2,330 participants



A key highlight of the Dubai Challenge, event offers training sessions, mass participation challenges, sunset yoga and free kayaking



Government of Dubai Office – 03 November 2024: The Dubai Stand Up Paddle event, presented by the Roads and Authority (RTA), made a highly anticipated comeback to the picturesque Hatta Dam yesterday, attracting a record number of participants and spectators.



Welcoming 2,330 seasoned paddlers and newcomers to experience the tranquillity of paddleboarding amidst breathtaking mountain views – up from 1,000 in last year's inaugural edition – this event has quickly become a key highlight of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). Designed for paddlers of all ages and abilities, from novices to pros, the day was packed with activities, including adult and family SUP training sessions led by certified coaches, mass participation challenges, and the exciting introduction of free kayaking sessions. The day wrapped up with a serene sunset yoga session on the water, allowing everyone to unwind and soak in the beauty of Hatta's natural landscape.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, shared his enthusiasm: 'This year's Dubai Stand Up Paddle not only met but exceeded expectations, showcasing Dubai's dedication to fostering a culture of fitness and health. The record turnout this year is a clear sign of the vibrant energy and commitment of our community to maintaining active lifestyles. This event continues to grow, and I am excited to see it evolve in the coming years.'

'Dubai Stand Up Paddle has once again truly captured the spirit of Dubai Fitness Challenge,' added Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). 'It united a diverse mix of participants in a day filled with health, happiness, and community spirit, at one of the UAE's most picturesque outdoor venues. More than just an opportunity for physical exercise, it promotes a lifelong commitment to health and inclusivity in sports. Our goal is to demonstrate Dubai's active approach to fitness and to motivate everyone, locals and visitors alike, to integrate physical activity into their everyday lives, thereby extending Dubai Fitness Challenge's impact year-round.'

Among the standout new features this year were the Hatta Kayak sessions, a free addition that allowed attendees to enjoy a variety of water sports throughout the day. This new feature proved extremely popular, adding a dynamic layer to the event's schedule. The SUP challenge sessions were also a focal point, drawing a community of paddlers to demonstrate their skills and foster a spirit of camaraderie. Whether beginners or seasoned experts, participants perfected their paddle boarding techniques under expert guidance during the SUP training sessions, enjoying the cooler climate and tranquil waters of Hatta. As the activities wound down, the sunset yoga sessions provided a perfect, reflective close to a day full of adventure. Set against the dramatic Hatta mountains, these peaceful sessions offered a moment of connection with nature.

Participants were encouraged to extend their visit to Hatta by taking advantage of other outdoor activities such as spear throwing, air rifle shooting, and an exclusive friends and family offer. With extended hours for archery, wall climbing, and the Hatta Aerial Adventure Park, along with the Twin Zipline and Drop-In activities wrapping up at sunset, there was no shortage of excitement. Food trucks were also on-site, serving a wide array of culinary delights, from local favourites to international cuisine, ensuring that everyone stayed energised throughout the day. For those looking to turn their adventure into a weekend getaway, camping zones, hotels, Airbnbs, and BBQ rentals were available.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand Up Paddle was presented by RTA with Association Partners Hatta and Hatta Kayak, Official Partner Mai Dubai, and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Ministry of Education, and the Events Security Committee.