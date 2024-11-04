Taiwan I-Screen App Launch In St Lucia, Making Health Screenings Easier

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

RODNEY BAY, St Lucia – Following the partnership with TaiwanICDF Cathay General Hospital and Saint Lucia's of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs, in 2023 to implement the“Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Metabolic Chronic Diseases in St Lucia,” Taiwan' I-Screen App was officially launch in Saint Lucia, making screenings easier.

Taiwan's of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, who was in Saint Lucia as part of the Latin America and the Caribbean tour on October 29, 2024, officially launched Taiwan's I-Screen App, to facilitate data collection and management for health screenings. Developed by Cathay General Hospital, this app streamlines screening procedures, improves data efficiency, and enables healthcare workers to focus fully on patient care without the burden of paperwork.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung expressed strong support for this technological innovation and its potential to elevate healthcare quality in Saint Lucia, said:

“The I-Screen App is a vital step forward in ensuring healthcare delivery is both effective and accessible. Under Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre's leadership, Saint Lucia's healthcare sector is embracing tools that will improve patient outcomes and make healthcare more responsive, integrated and data-driven.”

Taiwan's I-Screen App is recognized as a step forward in Saint Lucia's national push toward digitalization.

One focus of this project is to protect Saint Lucians from chronic diseases through screenings, health education, exercise, and diet recommendations, bringing better health support to local communities.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre, said :

“As we continue to achieve the milestones presented in 2024/25“Year of Infrastructure” budget, we are working to enhance our digital infrastructure across all sectors by harnessing ICT to drive development and promote greater efficiency.

“H.E Lin Chia-lung, foreign minister of the Republic of China Taiwan, assisted in the launch of the“I-Screen App”. The ministry of health, wellness and elderly affairs in partnership with the Taiwan Technical Mission have developed this app which will be utilized by medical practitioners at various wellness institutions to allow them to easily access and update patients' medical records.

“We are grateful to the government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for partnering with us on this initiative as we continue with our improvements across the health sector.”

Minister for health, wellness, and elderly affairs Moses Jn. Baptiste spoke on the importance of integrating advanced technology into the public health infrastructure:

“This app exemplifies our government's commitment to elevating public health standards through technological innovation. With I-Screen, we are enhancing the quality and efficiency of care provided at our wellness centers and empowering healthcare professionals to deliver timely, accurate diagnoses that can make a real difference in people's lives,” the minister explained. His remarks highlighted the government's dedication to using modern tools to address the evolving healthcare needs of Saint Lucians.”

Permanent secretary in the ministry of health, Jenny Daniel, announced that:

“Saint Lucia is currently embarking on a transformative journey in healthcare. Soon, we will launch a nationwide education campaign to ensure citizens understand and utilize the benefits of the I-Screen App within the community,” adding,“ the ministry's proactive approach in involving the public and maximizing the benefits of this technology for all.”

According to the Ministry of Health (MOF) in a press release on November 1, 2024:“The I-Screen APP launch marks a major milestone in Saint Lucia's healthcare sector, setting the stage for more proactive, data-driven healthcare solutions that will empower health workers and enhance patient care across communities. Through this initiative, the MOF is reinforcing its commitment to fostering healthier futures for every Saint Lucian.”

The MOH observed that Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung comments highlights Taiwan's steadfast support in bolstering Saint Lucia's healthcare capabilities through technology, which lends to 'advancements in bilateral projects on education, infrastructure development, public health, technology, and the empowerment of women and youth, is reason to 'celebrate this meaningful achievement and the partnership between Taiwan and Saint Lucia for a healthier future.'

