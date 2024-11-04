How Burundi’S Coffee Producers Can Comply With EU Deforestation Rules

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BURUNDI / AFRICA – In the beautiful hills of Ngozi province, Burundi , coffee farmers are taking on a new challenge: aligning their production with the European Union's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

For entrepreneurs like Bokim Beni Nihoze, founder and CEO of Trade Legacy Burundi, this is not just about compliance but also an opportunity to make a difference for the future of sustainable coffee production and trade.

Bokim, a coffee producer and entrepreneur, recently attended a hands-on training session organized by the International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the EU-EAC MARKUP II project .



EUDR seeks to regulate value chains so that commodities entering the European Union can prove that they have been made in a deforestation-free process. Importers inside the EU must comply with the rules, but producers must adapt to provide the data needed to comply.

The workshop focused on the practical steps required to meet EUDR standards, including data collection on geolocation of coffee plots, traceability, and sustainability of coffee production.

'The European Union's Deforestation Regulation is a new reality for us, requiring coffee producers to prove that our products have not contributed to deforestation ,' Bokim said. 'The training I attended gave me a clear understanding of what is required, from geolocation practices on coffee plantations to aligning with regulatory requirements. It is a crucial step toward ensuring that Burundi's coffee remains competitive in the European market.'

The training covered key aspects of the EUDR, including the use of modern tools for geolocation, data collection, and risk assessment. Bokim, like many of his peers, understands that complying with these regulations is not just about following the rules but about adopting best practices that will help preserve Burundi's natural resources for generations to come.

As Bokim looks to the future, he is keen to implement the knowledge gained during the workshop and to share these insights with other coffee producers, especially young people and small businesses.

'This is a collective effort. We need to work together as a community of producers to ensure that Burundi's coffee is both sustainable and deforestation-free.'

Through impact-driven workshops and testimonies from entrepreneurs like Bokim's, ITC is showcasing the tangible impact of its work on the ground, helping producers navigate complex regulations while promoting sustainability and market access.

