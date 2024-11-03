Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees In Canada's Hindu Sabha Temple PM Trudeau Says, 'Has Right To...' WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Khalistani extremists attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, highlighting the escalating violence of Khalistani extremism in Canada .



Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists. Taking to X, he wrote,“A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.”

“No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable,” he further added.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre strongly condemned the attack. Sharing a post on X, Poilievre wrote,“Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today.”

"All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," he added.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.