'Will Do Everything In My Power To End War In Gaza,' Says Kamala Harris Wooing Arab Americans As US Election Looms

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election: Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed to end the ongoing war in Gaza, bring home hostages, and ensure Israel's security and the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination. The remarks by Harris came during her address at the Michigan State University on Sunday, two days before November 5 US Election Day.

“I want to say that this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon,” Harris said in her comments that resonated with Michigan's Arab American community , a key demographic in the state.

| Trump edges out Harris in key swing states by narrow margin, reveals poll

"As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages and the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination," she said.

Democrat Harris and Republic Trump are seen locked in a tight race for the White House as both rival presidential candidates continued to travel various battleground states to drum up support with early voting well underway and Election Day on Tuesday, November 5.

"We continue to work on diplomatic resolutions across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability," Harris said.

Disillusioned Arab Americans

Harris' comments in Michigan, a state with the largest Arab American population in the US, assume significance amid concerns among Arab American voters about the Biden administration's handling of the conflict in West Asia.

| US Election: Trump calls Iowa poll with Harris in the lead 'fake'

Michigan is a traditional Democratic-leaning state. But a portion of Indian-Americans, Muslims, and African-Americans are reportedly shifting their support to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump , according to reports. This trend could impact the results in Michigan, one of the seven battleground states in the US Election 2024.