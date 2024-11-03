Nearly 3,000 Fatalities, 13,402 Injuries Since Start Of Israeli Offensive In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese of announced that 2,986 people have been killed and 13,402 have been since the start of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon in October 2023.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry reported that the Israeli raids on Saturday killed 18 people and wounded 83 others, bringing the total casualty figures since the start of the offensive to 2,986 fatalities and 13,402 injuries.

Since September 23, 2024, Israel has intensified its raids to include most of Lebanon's regions, including Beirut, and has embarked on a ground incursion in southern Beirut, which has resulted in thousands of casualties and forced over a million to flee their homes.

Gaza genocide: Death toll rises to 43,314; over 102,000 injured

