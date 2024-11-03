Tajikistan Pres., Meets Kuwait Acting PM, FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Visiting Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met on Sunday with Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minster of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, in his residence at Bayan Palace. President Rahmon also received Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya. The two meetings were attended by head of accompanying honor mission, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abu Alhassan. (end) hm

