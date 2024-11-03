عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajikistan Pres., Meets Kuwait Acting PM, FM


11/3/2024 7:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Visiting Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met on Sunday with Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minster of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, in his residence at Bayan Palace.
President Rahmon also received Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
The two meetings were attended by head of accompanying honor mission, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abu Alhassan. (end)
hm


MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108846451


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search