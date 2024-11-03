Media Delegation From Hyderabad Commences It's Week Long Tour Of J & K

The visit is organised by Press Information Bureau, Hyderabad under the ambit of Media Outreach Programme with an aim to provide the visiting journalists with an understanding of various central intiatives in and across the region.

On the first day of the tour, the delegation visited the Common Facilitation Centre for renowned Kani Shawl weaving in Kanihama, District Budgam, where they got a firsthand opportunity to witness the craftsmanship involved in creating Kashmir's Kani Shawls.

The visiting press delegation was accompanied by Qazi Salman, Joint Director PIB Srinagar, along with other officials of PIB Srinagar.

The delegation was briefed on the GI (Geographical Indication) tagging system introduced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which has significantly benefited the local artisans. This system helps preserve traditional craftsmanship while ensuring buyers receive genuine, certified products with complete information about their origin and quality.

Local artisan Sajad Kanihami explained the process of Kani Shawl weaving to the delegation and shared insights into the support provided by the Government of India, which includes GI tagging the establishment of Common Facilitation Centres, and other initiatives to promote local crafts.

