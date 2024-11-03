Al Hussein Medical City Treats Complex Small Intestine Cases With Advanced Endoscopy Technique

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 3 (Petra) -- A specialized medical team from the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at Al Hussein Medical City, in cooperation with a Lebanese medical team, successfully diagnosed and treated complex small intestine conditions using advanced double-balloon enteroscopy technology.Brigadier General Dr. Bilal Samadi, Head of the Gastrointestinal Department, noted that this state-of-the-art procedure was introduced to the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit under the support and direction of the Director General of the Royal Medical Services. The new technique aligns with the Royal Medical Services' mission to adopt cutting-edge medical advancements to improve patient care.Brigadier General Samadi detailed that the team successfully performed endoscopic procedures on ten challenging cases, including patients experiencing small intestine bleeding, which was treated during the endoscopy, and cases involving early tumor detection through tissue biopsy. One patient, suffering from recurrent bleeding due to a vascular nevus, was also referred to endoscopic surgery for further treatment.The double-balloon enteroscopy procedure enables comprehensive endoscopic examination of the small intestine. It utilizes two nested tubes, one containing a light and lens, allowing for visualization of the entire small intestine, either through the mouth or rectum, to facilitate precise diagnostic and therapeutic actions.Patients and their families expressed gratitude to the Royal Medical Services Administration, recognizing the expertise and dedication of the medical and nursing teams.