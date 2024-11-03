Constitutional Amendments Will Help Building Healthy Business Environment: Qatari Businessmen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari people are expected to make history on Tuesday as they vote on the general on the recent constitutional amendments, where they will show the unity of a nation behind its wise leadership to respond to the towards the future of their country, a number of Qatari businessmen has pointed out.

They stressed that they are anxiously waiting for the day to show their support to such amendments, considering it as a national duty that would reinforce the rule of law and justice. They also expected a considerably high turnout of voters from among all the categories of the Qatari people. Besides, they expressed their view that the constitutional amendments, when implemented, would reflect positively on the economic and business scene in the country, further establishing Qatar as hot investment destination. In the meantime, they stressed that the suggested standards for appointing the members of the Shura council would increase the efficiency of the council, making the council able to handle more flexible and sophisticated legislations that encourage a healthy investment atmosphere.

Shaheen al-Mohannadi expected that the Qatari people will go for the polling stations in great numbers. He also highly appreciated the efforts of the concerned entities in organizing the polling stations and providing all the necessary facilities for the process to make it hassle-free for the citizens. He further expected that the new amendments would open new horizons of development and progress for the country, as the main target is to deepen and reinforce the rights of citizenship and equality and justice among the citizens before the law.

Mansur al-Nuaimi expressed his believe that the voting process will be a day of love and solidarity for the country and its wise leadership, expecting that all Qatari people are already anxious to show their support and approval for the new amendments. He said that he is very keen to among the first to vote in favour of these amendments, as Qatari citizens have always been keen to maintain the public good of their country. It is very crucial for the people of Qatar to remain united and coherent and overcome any personal differences to promote their nation. He pointed out that the new amendments, when implemented, would considerably sustain the rule of the law, and accordingly push forward the progress of development and economic boom in the country.

Ali al-Khalaf noted that the Qatari people are well-ware on the need to implement these amendments to continue enjoying the stability, security and prosperity that Qatar has established for its people over the past decades. He stressed that popular participation at the public vote on Tuesday will show how great such awareness. He said that Qatar's top priority at this phase is to maintain a united people with coherent society that rises above differences to effectively encounter the challenges ahead. He said that an appointed qualified Shura council will continue to cooperate with the executive authority to encourage economic growth and establish Qatar as globally attractive place of investment.

MENAFN03112024000067011011ID1108845985