NEWDAY USA CONTINUES PROUD SPONSORSHIP OF PALM BEACH COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE

Leading VA Mortgage Lender Reinforces Commitment to Veteran Community as Presenting Sponsor for Third Consecutive Year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees and leadership from

NewDay USA, a national mortgage lending company serving the Veteran community, will proudly serve as the official presenting sponsor of the 17th annual Palm Beach County Veterans Parade in downtown West Palm Beach. Organized by Friends of Veterans, Inc., Palm Beach County Veterans Committee, and the City of West Palm Beach, the parade will honor and celebrate local Veterans for their selfless service to the nation.

"It's always an honor and a privilege to join the Friend of Veterans, Inc., Palm Beach County Veterans Committee and our local servicemembers and Veterans," said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA .

"We are proud to support the Veterans Day Parade and give the West Palm community an opportunity to say thank you to servicemembers for the sacrifices they have made for our country."

"Supporting the Veteran community is core to NewDay's mission,"

said Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch (USN, retired), Executive Chairman of NewDay USA.

"On Veterans Day and every day, we honor and celebrate the service of our local Veterans and their families."

"Here at NewDay, we go above and beyond for our Veterans each and every day," said Lionel Marshall, Vice President of NewDay University and former Sgt, U.S. Marine Corps. "From helping Veterans improve their finances and own a home, to hosting events like the Palm Beach County Veterans Parade, we are proud to support America's brave servicemembers."

NewDay USA is actively involved in additional initiatives to honor Veterans Day. This weekend, NewDay employees from the company's Baltimore office continued NewDay's longstanding tradition of hand-washing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial , alongside the founder of the Memorial Jan Scruggs and several other local organizations.

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserve. NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit .

