Mahakumbh 2025: Enhancing Visitor Safety And Convenience With New Initiatives

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Nov 3 (IANS) In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi has launched new initiatives to enhance the experience for the millions of devotees and tourists expected to attend.

Guided by Chief Yogi Adityanath's vision for a well-organised and accessible event, a plan has been implemented to distinguish service providers -- drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators -- by equipping them with special tracksuits, says an official press release.

These unique uniforms will make it easier for tourists to identify and approach these service providers for assistance. This new initiative will also contribute to a smoother and more organised Mahakumbh experience. Each group will wear a distinct uniform, ensuring that essential services are readily accessible during the bustling Mahakumbh Mela.

“This will facilitate the visitors seeking any particular services during the Mahakumbh Mela. There will be no confusion in identifying the right person to approach during any requirement for the pilgrims,” say officials aware of the development.

These tracksuits will feature the Kumbh and Tourism Department logos, further confirming the identity of service providers and ensuring transparency in the assistance offered to visitors. The administration believes this initiative will reduce confusion and enhance the overall experience for attendees.

With millions of participants at the Mahakumbh each year, organising such a large event presents challenges. The tracksuit initiative aims to improve visitor convenience and safety, making it easier for tourists to find the help they need throughout the fair.

Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer, remarked: "In Mahakumbh 2025, drivers, sailors, guides, and cart operators will wear special tracksuits, each featuring the Tourism Department and Kumbh logos. The special uniforms will not only add visual appeal but also make it easier for visitors to identify and approach service providers."