'Reinstating Contractual Employees Would Be Priority If BJP Comes To Power In Delhi'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) BJP leader and MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency, Praveen Khandelwal, said on Sunday that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Delhi, one of the priority decisions of his party will be to reinstate all the contractual employees.

Slamming Delhi Chief Atishi for her claims that BJP leaders were playing dirty over the reinstatement of bus marshals, Khandelwal stated,“Atishi ji has also learnt lying (like Kejriwal) and the whole of Delhi knows who is not confirming the temporary employees. Be it a case of bus marshals or employees and any kind of employees who were given permanent jobs.”

“It is the duty of the Delhi Government to reinstate the contractual employees because the Delhi Government is its controlling authority but the Delhi Government has no intention to regularise such people and hence they are blaming Bharatiya Janata Party which is not right at all,” he told IANS.

“If Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power, one of the first decisions to be taken will be to reinstate all the contractual employees,” Khandelwal added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Atishi warned BJP leaders to stop playing dirty politics over the reinstatement of bus marshals, claiming that the out-of-job civil defence volunteers (CDVs) were aware that their troubles were due to the saffron party and not the ruling AAP or its Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

She dared the BJP to push officials to accept her government's proposal, likely to be sent to Raj Niwas this week and get all the 10,000 CDVs regularised immediately.

The BJP leader also attacked AAP convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that inflated water bills were sent to people in Delhi when he was in jail. He said,“This statement of Kejriwal ji is very funny. The Jal Board is under the control of the Delhi Government. To say that Bharatiya Janata Party has increased the electricity and water bills, I think there can be no bigger lie than this.”

“Arvind Kejriwal ji and the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party keep lying, one after other. Why has the Aam Aadmi Party increased water bills? Kejriwal ji is not concerned with the people of Delhi, that is why he is taking such steps and talking baseless,” Khandelwal told IANS.

Kejriwal at a programme in Delhi on Saturday, said that if AAP is re-elected in the forthcoming Assembly polls, all inflated water and power bills will be waived off.