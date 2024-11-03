Education Sector Revamp Key To Becoming World Leader: Sarbananda Sonowal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led has put the country on track to becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' by revamping the education sector.

The Union Minister of Ports, and Waterways said this during an interaction with the students at the 78th Foundation Day of Assam Medical College & Hospital as well as at the 62nd Foundation Day of Dibru College at Dibrugarh in Assam, a statement said.

Advising students not to look for shortcuts to success, the Minister said: "You must work hard on your character and discipline. Our dynamic PM Modi works tirelessly for the nation, not just as a leader but as someone fully immersed in serving the country. May you find a role model in his life."

Addressing the Assam Medical College students, the Union Minister said: "The role played by any doctor is crucial to building scientific temperament in society. It is a matter of immense pride that the rich legacy of the Assam Medical College is in the safe hands of all of you to further this temperament while enriching the lives of people, both physically as well as mentally."

The prowess of the doctors' community as well as that of our scientists proved essential to fight the pandemic (Covid-19), he said.

While the vaccination has healed people, the selfless service by the doctors' community proved crucial to healing the community, Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister later also took to X and said: "Glad to join students and staff of Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on its 78th Foundation Day. North East's premier medical and healthcare institute, AMCH has a rich history of public service, churning out exceptional medical professionals over the decades and providing care to people of the region. My best wishes to AMCH for its journey ahead."

Earlier, Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the expansion in the country's soft power through Yoga.

"India's biggest soft power export to the world is Yoga which has been healing the health and mind of humanity. Today, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, we are integrating the best of traditional and modern medicines to provide a holistic treatment and provide for complete well-being," he said.

Speaking at the 62nd Foundation Day Celebration of Dibru College in Dibrugarh, the Union Minister said: "The 21st century is one of competition, and we must participate to reach success with dignity. Dibru College is here to prepare you for that challenge. Students from across the Northeast are studying here, and it has been training and honing the human resources contributing handsomely to the cause of nation building."