Chorus One Introduces TON Pool: The First Institutional Solution For Scalable TON Staking

Chorus One , a leading provider of staking infrastructure for over 60 networks, today announced the launch of TON Pool , a new staking solution designed to simplify and optimize staking for institutions and investors. With a focus on addressing the limitations of current staking models on the TON blockchain, TON Pool offers a flexible, cost-effective, and scalable staking solution that meets the needs of custodians, exchanges, wallets, and institutional investors.

The TON blockchain is gaining traction as a powerful platform for decentralized applications, but existing Toncoin staking mechanisms-such as the Nominator Pool and Single Nominator contracts-present significant limitations for institutional players.

According to the team, high minimum staking requirements, limited delegator capacity, and the operational complexity of managing multiple pools are key challenges that prevent large institutions from efficiently staking Toncoin at scale.

Currently, they add, the Single Nominator contract requires a minimum of 300,000 TON, limiting accessibility for many institutions. Moreover, both staking models restrict the number of delegators and require manual management, resulting in higher transaction fees and reduced yields due to complex pool monitoring.

Recognizing these limitations, Chorus One developed TON Pool , a solution specifically tailored for large-scale staking operations that eliminates inefficiencies and provides a more seamless staking experience.



Optimized potential yields: By consolidating stakes and reducing transaction fees, TON Pool can maximize potential yields for institutions and their clients.

Unlimited delegators: Unlike traditional staking models that limit delegator capacity, TON Pool allows institutions to stake on behalf of an unlimited number of clients.

Low minimum stake: With a minimum of just 10 TON (vs. 300,000 TON in other models), TON Pool makes staking accessible to a broader range of users. Effortless integration: Institutions can easily integrate TON Pool into their platforms, simplifying staking management and improving user experience.

Compared to traditional staking models, TON Pool offers a much more streamlined staking process. Instead of requiring operators to create and manage multiple pools, TON Pool consolidates all staking into a single address. Customers delegate once, pay one transaction fee, and the platform handles all the technical complexities of distributing and managing the stake.

Chorus One is a leading institutional staking provider, operating infrastructure for over 60 networks, including Ethereum, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche, Near, and others. Since 2018, Chorus One has been at the forefront of the PoS industry, offering easy-to-use, enterprise-grade staking solutions, conducting industry-leading research, and investing in innovative protocols through Chorus One Ventures. As an ISO 27001-certified provider, Chorus One also offers slashing and double-signing insurance to its institutional clients. For more information, users can visit X (formerly Twitter) , and LinkedIn .