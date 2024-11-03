Is Donald Trump Preying On His Supporters' Death Fears? What Terror Management Theory Offers Us

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Greensboro, NC, on Nov. 2, 2024, in Greensboro, NC. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Author: Sarah Elizabeth Wolfe

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Death and destruction from climate crises - flooding , fires , hurricanes and heat .

Then there's the multimedia firehose of tragic accidents, gruesome images from devastating wars, seemingly random local street violence, warnings of a Third World War and grim distress signals about the dangers of rising authoritarianism on the eve of the United States presidential election and the possible return to power of climate-change skeptic Donald .

Combine these stressors with our own personal mortality reminders: that new grey hair, an unexpected medical diagnosis, the COVID-19 related deaths of our friends or colleagues, and we're left grappling with surprising and unwelcome fear.

But trying to get through our days as mostly functional, civilized adults while paralyzed with fear about our unavoidable death isn't optimal or sustainable. Thankfully, our brains have a hardwired, helpful strategy that's explained by“terror management theory .”

Defence mechanisms

Terror management researchers have shown that we all have predictable defences aimed at repressing our death awareness. Unfortunately, those defences can also contribute to destructive social forces.

Recognizing and understanding how these defences work is essential to making them less dangerous. These defences depend a lot on our pre-existing identities and whether death awareness operates within our conscious or subconscious mind.

When death fears are conscious, our defences include denial, rationalization, distraction and self-esteem-building , often via consumption or consumerism. We build ourselves up by gathering or protecting our resources - think negotiating higher incomes or trying to avoid paying taxes - and shopping for necessities to keep our families safe.

Death fears also trigger conspicuous consumption to signal our social status and bolster our self-esteem. In terror management theory, money is valued because money buys safety, and safety means the avoidance of death , at least for a little while longer.

When death fears are unconscious or just“background noise,” the situation gets more complex and problematic. Some of us will harden our identities and ideas about what we believe is right or just , what we are entitled to and with whom we'll share resources, opportunities and power.

Sometimes we'll show greater antagonism towards groups who are unlike us in looks or practice : immigrants, religious minorities or even international students . As these defences emerge and coalesce, we'll blame“others” for both the big and small troubles we experience or perceive.

The result is increased social fragmentation and polarization rather than capitalizing on people's diverse ideas, perspectives and experiences.

Authoritarian playbook

When mortality awareness is infused throughout a society - say, during a deadly pandemic or climate disasters - manipulating people's death fears becomes a seductive route to power for authoritarians or would-be authoritarians like Trump .

Some people will become receptive to a charismatic figure's promises of safety, rules, and a return to a better time.

German psychology professor Immo Fritsche and colleagues have identified clear evidence that climate change has increased authoritarian attitudes and support for authoritarian leadership styles .

Other researchers found that individuals who did not have prior authoritarian tendencies - after controlling for their political affiliation and ideology - expressed greater support for authoritarian leadership when they experienced mortality awareness .

In a subsequent study , Fritsche's results were more dire: death awareness defences created“prejudice, stereotyping, aggression, and racism, which, in turn, can lead to the escalation of violent intergroup conflict and, thus, the escalation of war.”

While this trajectory isn't guaranteed, ignoring the influence of mortality defences on social dynamics seems both short-sighted and foolish.

Be a hero

So, what can we do to avoid the worst outcomes of polarization, antagonism against marginalized and racialized communities, authoritarianism and potential violence?

Some good news: first, positive world views and identities can be strengthened even when we feel threatened by death . People who see the world as a collective, are willing to welcome others and work to maintain civil society may intensify their efforts when their mortality is salient. These people need to be supported and celebrated.

Second, a final defence against mortality fears is to build up our self-esteem through positive“hero projects.” Through these activities - philanthropy, raising children, works of art or literature, teaching, protest or activism for social change - we commit to an action that may not be in our immediate self-interest but we persist despite difficulties, discomfort and often daunting odds.

In our hero projects, we may take less but give more, and direct our energy to outcomes that will, hopefully, benefit our communities long after we're gone.

The authoritarians among us are already adept at manipulating our mortality fears for their own benefit. We can accept their preferred power trajectory, or we can recognize the influence of mortality fears and create alternatives in the days, weeks, months and years to come.