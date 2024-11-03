Pakistan Steps Up Deportation Over 400,000 Afghan Migrants Since Last November

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani officials have announced an increase in the deportation of Afghan migrants, with over 400,000 individuals returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing alone.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, this surge in deportations began on November 1, 2023. Officials have emphasized that the number of voluntary returns by Afghan migrants has also risen during this period.

This development comes amid heightened responses to the deportation and detention of Afghan migrants from both Iran and Pakistan. The process of expelling 1.7 million undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan officially started on November 2, 2023.

According to statistics from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, over 680,000 migrants had returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan by July of this year since the start of the deportation process.

It is important to note that the forced deportation and detention of Afghan migrants in Iran and Pakistan have consistently drawn international criticism.

The significant increase in deportations highlights ongoing challenges faced by Afghan migrants in the region. As both Pakistan and Iran intensify their enforcement measures, the humanitarian implications for returning migrants cannot be overlooked.

International organizations and human rights advocates must continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for the humane treatment of all migrants. Efforts to facilitate safe and dignified returns, as well as to address the underlying causes of migration, are essential to mitigate the ongoing crisis affecting Afghan nationals.

