IndusInd Bank partners Trustmore (Escrowpay) to offer enhanced digital Escrow Services in India

October 31, 2024, Bengaluru: IndusInd Bank today announced a strategic alliance with Trustmore (Escrowpay), a digital escrow platform, to offer seamless and secure digital Escrow services across India. Through this collaboration, IndusInd Bank will extend its full suite of banking products and services to customers utilizing escrow services, enhancing transaction security and convenience. Additionally, Trustmore's customers, including both businesses and individuals, will benefit from an on-demand, trusted digital escrow solution backed by IndusInd Bank.



Through its partnership with IndusInd Bank, Trustmore expands its footprint within the financial ecosystem, supporting enterprises across industries in managing secure transactions. Trustmore, the first company in India authorized by IFSCA, has on-boarded over 150,000 businesses and is recognized for its advanced digital escrow technology, tailored to meet the needs of the digital economy.



Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Arun Khurana, Executive Director & Deputy CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “We at IndusInd Bank are focused on empowering our customers with secure and seamless digital banking solutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to set new standards in digital escrow services, offering businesses and individuals a seamless and reliable platform for managing their transactions with confidence.”



“Trustmore is in its 10th year of operations and is delighted to partner with IndusInd Bank to expand our Escrow solutions in the country. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering secure, streamlined, and reliable digital escrow services that address the needs of modern businesses in Digital India” said Ashwin Chawwla, Managing Director, Trustmore.







