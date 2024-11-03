Huawei Digital Transformation Innovation Contest (DTIC) supports telcos transition to “Techcos”

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Istanbul, Turkey, 2 October 2024 - Building on the success of its inaugural event, Huawei hosted the second edition of the Digital Transformation Innovation Contest (DTIC) at the Operations Transformation Forum (OTF 2024) in Istanbul, Turkey. The initiative aims to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing among telecom carriers (Telcos) to successfully inspire and accelerate their anticipated transition to “Techcos”.



In today’s evolving digital era, carriers are actively working to transform from traditional telecommunications companies (Telcos) into technology companies (Techcos) to address the competitive challenges and rapidly changing landscape of the industry. This transformation is essential for driving sustainable business growth and ensuring long-term viability.



To successfully navigate this transition, carriers must implement significant operational changes that leverage advanced operational intelligence. By adopting intelligent systems, they can enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and reduce costs. Moreover, improved operational capabilities will lead to better customer experiences, fostering loyalty and satisfaction in an increasingly competitive market.



An agile business model is also crucial in this transformation, enabling carriers to quickly adapt to market demands and seize new revenue opportunities. Achieving this level of agility requires carriers to invest in a unified digital platform that integrates and analyzes multi-domain and cross-domain data. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), carriers can generate valuable insights and use cases that align with their strategic objectives. These investments will empower carriers to innovate, optimize service delivery, and ultimately create a more responsive organization capable of thriving in the digital age.



“Building on the success of the first DTIC in 2023, we believe that the second edition will continue to play an active role in inspiring telecom carriers to share their insights, practices, and strategies. This collaborative environment will empower them to enhance their digital transformation programs through innovative use cases, enabling them to achieve multiple objectives, improve customer satisfaction, and drive successful business models,” said Allen Tang, President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department, Huawei Middle East and Central Asia.



With a broadened set of strategic objectives focused on five key competitive targets under the "RACING" framework (Revenue = ARPU Increase + Customer Development + Innovative Services + Net. Loss Reduction + Go/Churn Reduction), the contest initiative aims to support carriers in accelerating their transformation from Telco to Techco. The "RACING" framework highlights five key benefits of technological transformation:



• ARPU Increase: By monetizing service quality, enhancing customer experience, and utilizing precise marketing, carriers can improve their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and drive business growth.



• Customer Development: Intelligent customer segmentation enables carriers to promote advanced technology and superior service quality, resulting in higher user penetration within their networks and contributing to overall business growth.



• Innovative Services: Leveraging AI, machine learning, and big data allows carriers to deliver innovative services and products that facilitate their transformation journey.



• Net Loss Reduction: Advanced digital capabilities can reconstruct the operations and maintenance (O&M) process, using risk prediction for service assurance to help carriers minimize traffic or service losses.



• Go/Churn Reduction: By analyzing business, operational, and social data, carriers can better understand user behavior, enabling prompt actions that enhance customer experience and improve user retention.



Huawei’s second DTIC received more than 50 applications from various Telcom carriers in the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) region, with the top 26 advancing to the final stage. The applications have been divided into five main groups: ARPU increase (2 cases), Customer Development (4 cases), Innovative Services (5 cases), Net Loss Reduction (9 cases), and Go/Churn Reduction (6 cases). All applications demonstrate the significant benefits of intelligent digital transformation.



Huawei's second edition of DTIC exemplifies our strategic vision, mission, and objectives in collaboration with our key partner carriers. It aims to explore advanced digital techniques that address complex challenges in the telecom industry, enhancing operational efficiency and service quality.



While it may not encompass all the benefits of digital transformation, DTIC aims to empower telecom operators to explore enhanced digital capabilities and strategies that facilitate their transition to Techco. By providing a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation, DTIC enables carriers to improve customer satisfaction, optimize operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Huawei invited award-winning teams, industry analysts, and experts to share insights and inspire the next generation of digital transformation.





