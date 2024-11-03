Al Abdulghani Motors Main Official Sponsor for Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar, 30 October 2024: Al Abdulghani Motors continues its support for the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar 2024, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its partnership with this leading global event in homeland security, law enforcement and defense, organized by the Ministry of Interior, as the main official sponsor. Al Abdulghani Motors provides advanced mobility solutions that contribute to enhancing homeland security and transportation in Qatar. Milipol Qatar is taking place from 29 to 31 October at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

As the official car for Milipol Qatar, Toyota is providing a fleet of 45 vehicles to transport the delegates attending the exhibition.

At its booth, Al Abdulghani Motors showcased a selection of Toyota vehicles, and Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors introduced the displayed models to His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with other government officials and dignitaries on the event’s opening day.

On the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2024, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani signed an agreement with Lt. Col. Mubarak Sherida Al Kaabi, Assistant Commander of Lekhwiya Force for Logistics and Administration, to supply Toyota vehicles. This agreement reaffirms their longstanding partnership to provide Lekhwiya with advanced vehicles, supporting their operational needs and reinforcing joint commitment to Qatar’s security initiatives.

The booth showcased several Toyota vehicles, including two exclusive models: a never-before-seen Toyota Crown themed as a Traffic Department patrol vehicle and a new Toyota Prado themed as an Al-Fazaa Department patrol vehicle. Additionally, Al Abdulghani Motors’ booth featured a line-up of Land Cruiser vehicles used by the Amiri Guard, the Industrial Security Force (ISF), and Hamad Medical Corporation. A new model from the Toyota 70 series and a specially modified Toyota Land Cruiser fitted with aftermarket parts and accessories, enhanced for better performance and safety, were also on display. The booth has also unveiled a new design of the Lekhwiya Land Cruiser vehicle.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said: “Milipol Qatar is an important global platform for homeland security and safety, and we are pleased to continue our support for this year’s edition, which we have been supporting since 1996. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our partnership with Toyota and the 25th anniversary of our collaboration with Milipol, we are displaying specially designed Toyota vehicles for this event. Our partnership reflects our commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions and vehicles equipped with the latest technologies to meet the needs of various government entities. I would like to thank the event organizers for their efforts in delivering a successful and exceptional edition this year.”

This sponsorship highlights Al Abdulghani Motors’ dedication to delivering innovative mobility solutions for government entities in Qatar and emphasizes the role of advanced technologies in strengthening the nation’s security and transportation infrastructure. Toyota vehicles, renowned for their reliability and durability, play a vital role in supporting these entities, contributing to the security and stability of the country.





