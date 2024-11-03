“The UAE’s Flag Day strengthens the country’s pristine and honourable reputation.”

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation, said: “The UAE’s Flag Day signifies the strong sense of loyalty and belonging that is engraved in our hearts. This day serves as a reminder of our unwavering commitment to this country, its wise leadership and to relentlessly work towards its development and raise the national flag even higher. On this occasion, we renew our pledge to the leadership to accelerate the country’s developmental journey and reinforce its strategic position among the world’s most advanced and thriving nations.”

Furthermore, H.E. Al Kaabi underscored that Flag Day symbolises the nation’s commitment to the noble principles upon which it was founded. It is a testament to the UAE’s pristine reputation as a symbol of loyalty and unity, the close ties that bind its people and the wise leadership, as well as the solidarity of its society.

On the occasion, H.E. Al Kaabi expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the wise leadership, which is represented by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. Furthermore, he extended prayers for the UAE flag to remain high and the country to continue its journey towards further progress and prosperity.





