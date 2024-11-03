Manufacturing sector in Brazil sees production growth last month

(MENAFN) Brazil's sector experienced notable production growth in October, reaching its highest level in six months, primarily driven by improvements in international sales, according to a report released by S&P Global. The S&P Global Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered at 52.9 for October, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.3 points from September's figure of 53.2. Despite this minor decline, the index remained comfortably above the neutral threshold of 50.0, indicating continued growth in the sector.



The report highlighted that even though the PMI fell from September’s level, it still signified a robust pace of growth, marking the tenth consecutive month of improved business conditions. Total new orders increased further during October, albeit at a slower rate compared to September. Firms, driven by positive client interest, actively sought to replenish inventories and increased their input purchases at the second-fastest rate observed in over three years.



While there was a noted slowdown in demand within the domestic market, Brazilian manufacturers reported a significant uptick in international sales, particularly noting heightened demand from regions such as Africa, Japan, and the Americas. This international growth provided a much-needed boost to the sector, counterbalancing the challenges faced domestically.



Pollyanna De Lima, the economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, emphasized that the robust growth of Brazilian manufacturing in October was largely fueled by a resurgence in international sales. She pointed out that the favorable demand environment, coupled with an optimistic outlook among manufacturers, prompted many companies to increase their inventories in anticipation of future sales growth.

