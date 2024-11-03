Srinagar Grenade Attack: Omar Abdullah Makes Appeal To Forces Congress Leader Smells 'Conspiracy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Five people were on Sunday as terrorists threw a grenade into a crowded flea in Srinagar. Chief Omar Abdullah dubbed the incident 'deeply disturbing' and lambasted the recent spurt of targetting civilians. The incident also comes a day after Indian security forces eliminated a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians,” the CM wrote on X.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.



Meanwhile senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma broached the possibility of a“conspiracy” behind the recent attacks.



“This is a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere here. Such incidents have increased ever since elections have been held and the new government has been formed... Sunday market is mostly crowded. I will pray for the well-being of those injured in the attack... This proves that militancy is still there in the valley... Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action,” he said.









