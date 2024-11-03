Russian Shahed Drone Hits Residential Building In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy Shahed drone has hit a two-story residential building in the Chernihiv district, with no casualties recorded.

Chernihiv Region Governor Viacheslav Chaus said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In a village of the Chernihiv district, fragments of a Shahed drone hit a two-story apartment building. Windows and doors, foundation and roof were damaged. A nearby outbuilding was on fire, and cars were damaged. Fortunately, people were not hurt," the post said.

It added that in another village of the Chernihiv district, debris from a Shahed drone set dry grass on fire.

The military administration reported that the air alert in the Chernihiv region lasted more than 11 hours.

Photo credit: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration